Rebel Wilson To Produce A New K-pop Themed Film, 'Seoul Girls'; Get Details

Rebel Wilson is in talks with Lionsgate and has obtained the rights to make a film inspired by the K-pop music genre. According to reports by US-based tabloid, the film story will be about Korean American individuals trying to make it in the tough K-pop competition. In the competition, if they win, they will be opening for the biggest K-pop boy group. Rebel Wilson of the Isn’t it Romantic fame will be writing and co-producing the film.

About the film

The film is called Seoul Girls, and the script will be revised by prominent Korean descent writer Young Il Kim. She confirmed her participation in the film through a series of tweets. The cast and crew of the film is yet to be decided.

This will be a fun project. Hope you all see it if/when it comes out. Also, I hope this leads to me getting backstage passes for my kids to a BTS concert or something. https://t.co/0Odlfisknj — Young Il Kim 김영일 (@theyoungilkim) November 20, 2019

Rebel Wilson also took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her project with Seoul Girls. She wrote:

“I really wanted the first movie I have written to be full of diverse roles, so really proud of this and of the amazing team Lionsgate is putting together. I love K-pop and musical films, so I cannot wait for everyone to see this.” Read the post here.

I really wanted the first movie I’ve written to be full of diverse roles, so really proud of this and of the amazing team Lionsgate is putting together ...obviously I love K-POP and musical films - so can’t wait for everyone to see this! https://t.co/84zcMUYZR9 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 21, 2019

Other news in K-pop

Reportedly BTS Army fandom is upset over the non-inclusiveness of BTS in Grammy nominations. The fandom was expecting a nomination this year after BTS presented in 2019 Grammys. On the other hand, Blackpink, a girl group, made it to the most viewed list of YouTube. Super M, a popular boy group by SM entertainment, gave an extravagant performance in Madison Square Garden recently.

