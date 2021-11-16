'Red Notice' Star Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson is basking in the success of the recently released heist-comedy Red Notice, wherein he essayed the role of FBI agent John Hartley. The actor has now revealed his love for the James Bond franchise, noting that he wants to play the secret agent 007 in its future instalment. In an interview with Esquire, Johnson stated that he wants to follow the footsteps of Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the fictional British secret agent James Bond on the big screen.

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson's grandfather, Peter Fanene Maivia, essayed the role of the SPECTRE villain in You Only Live Twice, going face to face with Connery's Bond. However, according to Comicbook, Johnson doesn't want to tread on his grandfather's path, owing to his ardent inclination to become the agent.

Dwayne Johnson wants to become the next James Bond

He called his grandfather's stint in the film 'very, very cool', noting that he too wants to be a part of the franchise, but only in the capacity of the main protagonist. 'Gotta be Bond', he iterated. The Rock, who rose to fame with his WWE stint, also shed light on rumours about his return to the battle stage. He noted that he's unsure about having a 'title run', however, there might be another match somewhere down the line, provided it makes sense.

Meanwhile, as Daniel Craig marked his last stint as James Bond with the recently released No Time to Die, fans are vouching for their favourite actors to play the world-famous agent. The names of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Bridgerton star Rege Jean-Page as well as Eternals' Richard Madden have come to the forefront in the cut-throat race.

What's on Dwayne Johnson's work front?

Johnson's latest Netflix flick Red Notice has broken several records ever since its release on November 12. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film showcases Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent who teams up with a renowned art thief Ryan Reynolds to capture a rising criminal Gal Gadot. He will also be seen in Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets (voicing Krypto the Superdog).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEROCK/ @007)