Reese Witherspoon Homeschools Her Son And They're Dreaming Of Travelling To India

In addition to being an actor, a fashion designer and a mom, Reese Witherspoon has also turned into a teacher amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She just dropped a picture of sharing some mother-son time with her 7-year-old son Tennessee James. Witherspoon took to her social media to share a picture where the mother-son duo is seen completing an activity book based on India.

Reese Witherspoon enjoys Homeschooling son Tennessee

The adorable shot of Reese Witherspoon and her son features them seating together at a table. Tennessee is seen holding a pen while Reese is pointing towards something from the book. Above their study material sits a passport book and a world map. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actor wrote, "Dreaming of the places we will go!🌍Where do you dream of travelling to?". [sic]

Judging from her social media, Reese Witherspoon definitely seems to be enjoying this lockdown and spending quality time with her kids. She seems to be nailing the work-from-home and homeschooling life balance amid the quarantine. The actor regularly shares pictures on social media of her having fun with her kids.

The actor is also a mom to son Deacon Reese who is 16 years old and daughter Ava Elizabeth who is 20. It seems like Witherspoon is gladly taking help from her youngest child when it comes to her work as well. She earlier shared a series of pictures of her sitting on a swing while Tennessee is seen photobombing the picture.

In the first picture, Reese Witherspoon is seen attending a call while she tried to dodge her son's feet. In the next picture, she seems to have lost control and is laughing with a hand on her face and Tennessee is also seen laughing as his feet dangle around Reese. She captioned the post, "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life.🤪 #CanICallYouBack?". [sic]

Talking about the Coronavirus situation, the actor admitted in an interview that she goes through her share of tough days as well and get really overwhelmed sometimes. She revealed that there are times when she just lays down on the floor and cries or sits in a car and cries. She also said that she sees a lot of younger women in the industry and wants them to have a beautiful idea about what the future could hold for them. Reese Witherspoon said that she is her own lottery ticket and added that if no one else shows up, she knows she will show up and will do the work to change things.

