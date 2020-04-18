Reese Witherspoon Revisits Her ‘mistake’ In 2013 Says ‘I Am Human’

Reese Witherspoon took a moment of her interview with Jameela Jamil to reflect on her mistakes in 2013. The actress spoke of her ‘disorderly conduct’ and said it was a ‘drunken mistake’. The Legally Blonde actress revealed why she behaved the way she did back in the day.

For the uninitiated

The Home Again actress, Reese Witherspoon, revealed she was caught up in a very public coverage of her behaviour with a police officer in Atlanta in 2013. Reese Witherspoon’s husband Jim Toth was pulled over by a cop for suspicions of drunk driving. Reese Witherspoon was riding shotgun and was asked to remain in the car. However, she got out of the car and reiterated words like, “You don’t know who I am!” All of this was recorded in the policeman’s das cam. She was charged with disorderly conduct. However, the star later apologised citing it as a 'drunken mistake'. Reese revisited this incident during the podcast with Good Place star Jameela Jamil recently.

Reese Witherspoon calls it a ‘human’ mistake

Reese Witherspoon revealed that she is 'human' and made a 'grave mistake' but she has nothing but respect for police officers. She also called out on her mistake being dumb and stupid during the podcats. She believes that she deserved what followed the incident. However, she has learnt a lot from the mistakes that she had made in the past.

Reese Witherspoon also spoke regarding her postpartum depression and mental health issues she suffered once she gave birth to her baby. She added that she was only 23 when she had her baby and was clueless about weaning the baby. Her hormones were acting out and her mental health became unsteady. Reese Witherspoon also added that she has grown as a human over all these years.

