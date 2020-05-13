Reese Witherspoon Bags New Netflix Projects Named 'Your Place Or Mine' & 'The Cactus'

After receiving immense acclaim for her performance in The Morning show, Reese Witherspoon is seemingly riding high on success, as the actor has many releases lined up for the coming year. It was recently reported that the actor has been offered two new Netflix projects, titled Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus. Read more details.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon's Draper James To Give Dresses To Teachers As An Expression Of Gratitude

Reese's new projects

Witherspoon will be starring in not one, but two upcoming rom-com for Netflix and the actor will also be producing them with her Hello Sunshine label. As per a report published by a leading news publication, Reese's production company has teamed with Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan to produce Your Place Or Mine, which will be a romantic comedy. The makers of the film have roped in Aline Brosh McKenna, who is known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, to fill in the director’s shoes. Netflix has also acquired the rights for the bestselling novel, The Cactus, which will be fashioned as a second-star vehicle that Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will bankroll together.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think That Celebrities Are Special, Says We Are All Human Beings

Not just one... but two Reeses.



We’re excited to announce that @ReeseW will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms: YOUR PLACE OR MINE from screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) & producer Jason Bateman, and THE CACTUS, based on the bestseller.



📸GETTY pic.twitter.com/lxKEj2RXdZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2020

Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends, who change each other’s lives. While Reese Witherspoon decides to pursue a lifelong dream, her friend volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. In an interview with a leading daily, Reese Witherspoon spoke about the two films and remarked that her team was looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire Netflix team for a while. Adding to the same, Reese Witherspoon remarked that she couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Thanks Her Peers, Calls Them Her 90s Fashion Inspiration

The story of The Cactus revolves around the life of a woman, who gets pregnant at 45. Her unprecedented pregnancy causes her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected. The book was published in May 2019, by Park Row.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think That Celebrities Are Special, Says We Are All Human Beings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.