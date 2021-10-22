Reggie Bush And Kim Kardashian's Dating History; Why Did They Break Up? Read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance life, from love to divorce, is the talk of the town for weeks. The TV personality and award-winning rapper tied the knot in 2014. While Kim was married to Kanye for several years, she had also had a history of dating other men, one of them being NFL player Reggie Bush. Here is a complete guide to Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush's romance and why did they break up.

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush were one of the most popular couples in the mid-2000s. Soon after they were romantically involved, the couple started appearing in the headlines. The two even convinced people they would tie the knot as their relationship was shown in the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, the seemingly perfect couple broke up and shocked their fans.

How did Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush begin dating?

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush first met in 2007 when they met at ESPY Awards. After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair soon started dating Their romance was also showcased on KUWTK. As Kim was one of the most popular socialites and Bush was an ace sportsperson, the couple were adored by their fans. However, the couple grew apart as they could not find time to spend with each other.

How long were Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush together?

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush dated for about two years. The couple appeared together in several public events. They broke up in 2009 stating they wanted to focus on their careers. The couple got back together in 2010 but, shortly called quits on their relationship.

Why Reggie Bush Kim Kardashian break up?

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian's breakup came as a shocker to their fans. The couple parted ways in 2009. Their sources revealed they were focused on their careers and therefore decided to stay as free individuals. A source told E! that the couple loves each other and hopes they can make it work someday. The source further added how Bush was moving forward in football and Kardashian was beginning her fourth season of the show. As per a report by Showbiz Cheat, the major reason behind the couple's break-up was them not being able to spend time together. Also, Kim Kardashian's fame became too much to handle for Bush's. Since then, Kim Kardashian had been married twice, with Kris Humphries and Kanye West. She is also a mother of four children.

Are Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush friends?

While it is common for exes to continue their friendship, the case was not the same for Kim and Reggie. In 2018, Reggie spoke to US Weekly and revealed that he and Kim are not in touch with each other. However, the football player had nothing but nice words to say about his ex-girlfriend.

Reggie Bush net worth

The NFL player Regie Bush is a millionaire. The sportsperson had a long career in playing football and earned millions. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bush's net worth is around $25 million. Apart from playing for different teams, he is also a college football studio analyst.

Image: AP