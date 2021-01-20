Remember Sheldon's Assitant 'Alex' I.e. Margo Harshman? Here's What The Actor Is Up To

Margo Harshman appeared as Alex Jensen, the assistant to Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper in what is considered to be one of the most successful Situational Comedy shows in the history of Television, namely The Big Bang Theory. The actor appeared in all of four episodes as the aide to Parsons' eccentric intellectual. For a while now, since her exit from Chuck Lorre's show, fans of the sitcom have been wondering about her whereabouts since her exit. But, prior to that, let's take a look at the character arc of Margo Harshman's Alex Jensen from the moment she debuted on the show to the time she bid the sitcom farewell. As of this writing, Margo Harshman's age is all of 34 years old. Margo Harshman's Instagram handle is a private account, and, as of this writing, Margo Harshman's Instagram is followed by a total of 1,411 people.

Also Read: Rapper Bow Wow Apologizes For Attending Packed Houston Club

Margo Harshman made her The Big Bang Theory debut in the third episode of the sixth season of series, which involved Sheldon Cooper searching for an assistant who can go through his journals from his formative years. The task is supposed to be carried out by the new hire so that Cooper can find anything that might be of any scientific value or could bring him a step closer to winning the Nobel Prize. That's when Harshman's Alex came in.

Also Read: Rapper Bow Wow Apologizes For Attending Packed Houston Club

Margo Harshman as Alex Jensen

Also Read: Donald Trump Pardons Death Row Records Co-founder On Snoop Dog’s Request

Post an interview with Sheldon, she was offered the job as his assistant on the spot. Shortly after that, she met the other two members of his tribe, namely Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter and Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrappali. To the viewers, it becomes abundantly apparent that Alex has a soft corner for Galecki's Leonard, which would go on to set up an intriguing storyline between the pair, even though at this point, Leonard was seeing Kaley Cuoco's Penny. In her second appearance, the viewers saw Alex expressing her feelings towards Leonard in her own way by saying that she's sure that Leonard gets hit on all the time as he is "cute and funny”. Even then, it becomes clear that Leonard has no idea that Alex is making advances towards him, up until when the latter asks him out for dinner. One thing leads to another and it ends with Sheldon Cooper getting a whiff regarding Alex's feelings towards his friend. Upon learning about the same, Alex gets reprimanded for making inappropriate advances towards Hofstader. A snippet from that very exchange can be found below.

The Post

The final moments of Margo Harshman as Alex Jensen on the show saw her fetching the perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Cooper's girlfriend, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). She would end up impressing her boss to the extent that Sheldon, in a hilarious turn of events, would end up keeping the gift in question for himself. That is when Harshman would be seen as Alex Jensen for the last time. To this date, her sudden departure remains unexplained. Some attributed her exit to the fact that around that time, she had landed a major part in Amazon Prime Video's Betas, while some think that her unexplained exit was the writer's decision. To this date, Harshman hasn't spoken about her Big Bang exit. Margo Harshman's age at the time of her Big Bang Theory exit was all of 27 years old.

What is Margo Harshman up to right now?

Margo Harshman's series on Amazon Prime Video, Betas, aired for a year until it was cancelled in 2014. Harshman would later go on to become a series regular on the longest-running drama shows, namely NCIS, in which she would be seen playing the character of Delilah Fielding. Harshman's character on NCIS would go on to take support in a wheelchair after a series of incidents that were deemed harrowing by many viewers. Margo Harshman's wheelchair situation on the show, at one point in time, created so much online furore that some people were seen genuinely concerned regarding Margo Harshman's health. The relevant parties later clarified that Margo Harshman's Wheelchair predicament is merely a trait of her on-screen character. As of this writing, Harshman or her team hasn't shared anything regarding her slate of upcoming projects. The details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when the official sources reveal them.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Says She Finds Female Bodies More Attractive Than Male Bodies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.