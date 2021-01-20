As Donald Trump prepares to vacate the Oval Office after having reached the end of his term as the President of the United States, he has given several pardons to individuals who had been convicted of different illegal activities. Among them is Michael Harris, who was jailed a long time ago for cocaine trafficking and other crimes. With a campaign led by Snoop Dogg himself, Harris has finally received a pardon from Trump and activist Weldon Angelos has spoken about the same in a recent interview. Here are more details on this development.

Donald Trump pardons Death Row records co-founder on Snoop Dog’s request

Death Row records have signed up various artists including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 2Pac and other known artists. Snoop Dogg decided to return the favour by campaigning to have Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris pardoned after over three decades of the latter’s arrest. Along with cocaine trafficking, he was also arrested for attempted murders and was originally set to be released in 2028. However, Weldon Angelos has confirmed the news that Harris would be receiving a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump. He has also spoken at length on this issue in an interview with AllHipHop.com.

He spoke about how Snoop Dogg wanted his help to get Harris the pardon and the two had been pushing for the same since a long time. The push for granting him the pardon had gotten even stronger after Michael Harris had tested positive for coronavirus, having already struggled with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The final pardon list by Donald Trump will be announced soon and it will likely have the name of Michael Harris. He also said that this was possible due to his friend Alice Johnson, who has “President Trump’s ear”. Alice was reportedly impressed with what Harris has done in his time in prison.

Angelos also went on to praise President Trump himself, for having the side of the defendant. Snoop Dog was pleased upon hearing the news, according to the New York Post. He even praised the work that Angelos and Alice have done and told the outlet to let them know that he was pleased with what they have accomplished.

