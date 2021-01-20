Miley Cyrus Says She Finds Female Bodies More Attractive Than Male Bodies

It's a known fact that Hollywood singer and actor Miley Cyrus is bisexual. She had admitted to the same a year ago to People. In a recent interview with Metro, the singer mentioned that she isn't attracted to men's bodies as much as she is to women's bodies. She opened up about her sexuality and said that it makes more sense to date women. Read further to know what the singer had to say about her sexuality.

Miley Cyrus on dating women instead of men

In an interview with Metro, Miley Cyrus spoke about her sexual preference and says that it all comes down to aesthetics. Miley mentioned that women are 'much hotter than men'. She added that since ancient times, male reproductive parts look good on sculptures. However, she added, she is not interested in those other than that.

Miley said that it is a good gift and one should appreciate it but she said that she doesn't want it to eye her up. She added that she feels good while saying that. Miley said that she feels an emotional connection with women. The same reason made her believe in relationships with them than those with men.

Miley said that dating women makes more sense to her and gave an example of her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. She said that she did not feel weird to pay for everything they did together. She added that if she's going to be with a woman she wants to be with the one who is as successful as her. However, she stated that the women she eventually ended up with often wanted her to be dominant. She further stated that it didn't matter as even in her relationships with men she was mostly the dominant one.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married each other in 2018. In 2019, Miley Cyrus' ex-husband filed a divorce soon after she came out as bisexual. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020. Miley started dating Kaitlynn Carter soon after her separation with ex-husband Liam.

