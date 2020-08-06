Ridley Scott's 'Raised By Wolves' Trailer Is Intriguing Without Revealing The Plot; Watch

Ridley Scott is back with another sci-fi series, Raised By Wolves. The trailer of the series dropped today and it looks as promising, as one would expect from a Ridley directorial. The trailer of Raised By Wolves is well put as it will leave you intrigued without even revealing major plot points.

Much like the Alien franchise that was also made by Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves features both androids and creatures. The trailer shows that the series revolves around an android called the Mother who is designed to nurture human children on a virgin planet. The planet, which is new, looks desolate as the Earth was destroyed due to a great war.

Ridley Scott’s latest sci-fi series trailer

The trailer shows the Mother narrating the story of Three Little Pigs to the human children. She tells them how a Big Bad Wolf once came to each pig’s house and tried to destroy the pig’s house. The trailer shows how there is an attack. There are shots of the mother gently holding the kids in her arms. Shots where she is seen undergoing a change. Later in the trailer, the Mother is shown getting wounded and completely changing from who she was. She is shown blowing out strange things from her mouth. In the end, a character is seen uttering, “that Big Bad Wolf she was talking about….was her”.

So what happened to the mother and the kids? Who is the creature who, in the end, says that the Big Bad Wolf in the story the kids heard was the Mother? Was the Mother designed to harm the characters in the show or does someone reprogram her? Is she a danger to the children or actually the protector?

As Deadline had reported, there are two androids, the Mother and the Father. The portal also revealed that the Mother and the Father deal with religious differences among humans. The logline of the series read that the Mother was designed to protect all post Earth was destroyed. Watch the trailer below.

Raised by Wolves trailer

Details about the show

The show has been written by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Ridley Scott. The show stars Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

Raised by Wolves' release date

The viewers will not have to wait very long to watch the series. The show is set to premiere on September 3rd. The show will stream on HBO Max.

