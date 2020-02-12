Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Go Out For Dinner Together, Spark Dating Rumours

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also more famously known as Rihanna, is one of the most famous and critically acclaimed artists of the music industry. She has given the industry and her fans many pop songs till date that have turned out to be chartbusters.

Riri also has had a long list of alleged affairs that has made headlines in the past. She recently got out of a long relationship and was seen having a good time with rapper A$AP Rocky, and it has sparked dating rumours among the fans.

Rihanna spotted having dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s late-night dinner date with rapper A$AP Rocky has created a buzz on the internet among the fans of the artists. For her dinner date with the rapper, she was seen sporting a golden dress with a high-thigh split. She was carried a snakeskin leather bag to complete her classic look.

Rihanna in LA last night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcTqesJKxx — FM (@FentyMedia) February 11, 2020

According to reports, Riri has just got out of a long and intense relationship with Hassan Jameel and wants to be single. So she is not going to jump into something this soon. She is hanging out with A$AP Rocky but is not dating him. Nothing has been made official by either of the artists. Fans are eager to know what the star is up to and if she is actually seeing someone.

For the uninitiated, Rihanna is the wealthiest female musician in the world. She has left behind Madonna, Céline Dion, and Beyoncé in terms of wealth, with a humongous fortune of $600 million. Along with making chartbuster hits, Rihanna is also the proud owner of her own makeup line, Fenty Beauty.



