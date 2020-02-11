Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! February 10 Written Update: Aman Uses His Magic To Save Roshni

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most viewed shows of the Indian TV industry. It is a fantasy show that revolves around a jinn and depicts his love story. It airs on Star Plus. Read on to know more about what happened in the latest episode of the show.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 10 Written Update

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! fans see Aman and Roshni having a good time together and they are mocking teasing each other. Aman then apologises to Roshni for not believing her and promises her that he will always be on her side no matter what. He says that he is sorry that he brought tears to her beautiful eyes, and she forgives him almost instantly. A song plays in the background.

Then, fans can see Roshni making a plan with Baazigar to trap Aliya, and decide to deal with her snake in the first place to teach her a lesson, as Chotu records it. Aman’s mother gets trapped in a circle of fire. The narrator says that Jinns are made of fire so before their advent, fire comes blazing in, and Aman’s mother is seen scared and clueless. She calls Aman for help and he reaches there instantly. The narrator says that the fire will not last long when there is the Emperor of Jinns present.

On the other hand, Roshni is all set to defeat the snake that belongs to Aliya. Aman is then seen taking care of his mother, as he realises that she has burned his hands. Parveen then feels love for his son for the first time. As the snake tries to eat a rat, Baazigar comes and takes the snake away. Aliya runs behind Baazigar, and jumps in the air to and grabs Zehr. It gets recorded on the camera, and Aliya says that she knows Roshni is here.

Chotu runs to the family to show them the proof, but Zehr takes the form of a giant snake and comes in front of Chotu. Roshni falls in front of Chotu and grabs him, but they are not safe yet, as a car is approaching them. Aman sees this and uses his magic to save the two. Roshni gets the blame of putting Chotu’s life in danger

