Instances When Selena Gomez Has Broken Down While Performing On-stage

Being a pop star may seem like a fantastic career to have. However, the fame, the money, and the love from the audience, all come at a cost. There have been several instances when artists have faced severe stress and had a breakdown on stage. According to reports, Selena Gomez is one of the stars who has broken down during her performance on stage multiple times. Here is a list of times when Selena Gomez broke down on-stage:

1) Barclays Center

Selena Gomez was performing one of her iconic tracks Love Will Remember in 2013. While performing the song, she breaks down at The Stars Dance Tour, which was the first concert by the American singer to promote her first solo studio album, Stars Dance.

2) Revival Tour

Who Says is one of the most loved songs of Selena Gomez from her band's third album titled When the Sun Goes Down which released in 2011. Gomez performed the song on the Revival tour in 2016. During her performance, the whole venue started singing the song along with her. Overwhelmed by the same, she broke down on the stage.

3) Billboard's Women in Music 2017

Selena Gomez attended the Billboard's Women in Music, in Los Angeles, where she won the Woman of the Year Award. But the singer said she wished the award had gone to her best friend Francia Raisa, who saved her life by donating her kidney to Selena. She ended up giving a highly emotional speech and at one point broke down crying.

Gomez has been very vocal about her mental health. The Hands To Myself singer, after her breakup with Justin Bieber, has been suffering from depression and anxiety and has also openly spoken about it to the media. Her latest album titled Rare dropped on YouTube as well as other music streaming platforms recently.

