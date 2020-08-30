What Is Rihanna Day? Know Why The Day Is Celebrated In Barbados

Barbadian singer Rihanna gained attention after the release of her first two studio albums. Her first studio album was released in 2005, Music of the Sun and after its great success, the singer launched another album in 2006, A Girl like Me. Rihanna was born in Saint Michaell and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados. In 2008, Barbados' former Prime Minister, David Thompson officially declared February 22 as Rihanna Day to honour the singer.

'Rihanna Day' in Barbados

In Barbados, Rihanna Day is celebrated with people every year by listening to her music. At times, the singer also returns to her home country to perform on Rihanna Day. Even though this day is not a bank holiday, Barbadians celebrate it every year in reverence of Rihanna.

Rihanna has been honoured with the title of Ambassador for Culture and Youth in Barbados. In 2018, she was officially recognised as the face of tourism for Barbados. The government of Barbados appointed her to be an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. As an Ambassador, Rihanna's special duties were to promote education, tourism and investment for the island. In addition to this, the Shine Bright Like A Diamond singer has a street named after her in Barbados. As per reports, in 2017, a bordering street to Rihanna's childhood home was renamed as Rihanna Drive.

Rihanna's new song release

As per recent reports, Riri's fans have been waiting for the singer to drop a new album. Several of them have also commented on her pictures asking about it. This is also one of the most asked questions to Rihanna on social media. There have been rumours for months now that Rihanna plans to drop her next studio album soon. However, she has seemingly also been very busy with other projects and hence has not been able to release it.

What's next for Rihanna?

On the work front, the actor's last album was released in the year 2016. Titled Anti, the studio was well-received by fans and critics. Later in 2019, Rihanna was featured in an American musical film, Guava Island. The film was helmed by Hiro Murai. It starred Donald Glover and Rihanna in the lead roles.

