Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York State, Andrew Cuomo Appreciates

Hollywood News

As mentioned in a tweet by Andrew Cuomo, Rihanna recently donated equipment to the NYC State, as the Coronavirus cases are extreme in the city. Read more.

rihanna

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 5,00,000 people worldwide and has now reached the USA. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to reported 83,545 cases, surpassing the national records of China and Italy. As per reports, New York City has officially become the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, as the city has recorded a reported 37,258 positive Coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Amul Comes Up With Creative Topical Post On 21-day Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rihanna donates big to the NYC state

While the Government is exercising every right in their authority to fight back, Hollywood celebrities, too, have jumped in and have done their bit to prevent the transmission of the virus. Recently, Hollywood pop sensation singer Rihanna donated necessary equipment to the overloaded hospitals of New York City.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, MLB Uniform Maker Switches To Producing Medical Masks & Gowns

Rihanna is once again proving to be a woman of action as she has donated to the coronavirus relief efforts in New York hospitals, combatting a battle against the on-going global threat. Andrew Cuomo, who is serving as the 56th Governor of New York City, took to his Twitter handle to thank the singer and her foundation, Rihanna Foundation, through which the hospitals received the donation.

Also Read | USA Expresses Solidarity With India: 'Will Work Shoulder To Shoulder Against Covid-19'

As seen in the Tweet, Andrew Cuomo thanked the singer and revealed that the city is appreciative of her foundation for donating the Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Governor of New York:

 

Also Read | Amul Comes Up With Creative Topical Post On 21-day Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rihanna's fans impressed

 

 

 

