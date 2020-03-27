Amul Comes Up With Creative Topical Post On 21-day Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the 21-day lockdown in the entire country, Amul has come up with a topical post to make the mood lighter. While a majority of the nation has heeded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call and avoided stepping out of their homes, some are still out on streets to buy essentials. Some have even tried to hoard the essential commodities with a fear of running out of stock or staying hungry in the days to come. Amul has taken to Twitter to address the fear of the people and relieve them of their panic.

India has witnessed a massive rise in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 694 with 16 deaths as on Thursday, March 26, while 44 cases have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Keeping in mind the looming threat of the deadly virus, PM Modi in a unique move on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. All services will be shut while certain essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies will remain intact during the lockdown.

However, India has reported 88 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on day two of the nationwide curfew.

Novel Coronavirus COVID-19

The deadly coronavirus that originated from China in December 2019 has spread across 197 countries in the world. Presently, there are over half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection which has led to the death of 18,589 people globally.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat the deadly COVID-19 infection, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to arrest its spread. So far, China, Italy, Iran, Spain and the US have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Despite being the second-most populous country in the world, India has recorded substantially less number of cases as compared to other nations, however, the next three weeks are said to be extremely critical for India.

