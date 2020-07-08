Rihanna's 'Ocean's 8' And Other Popular Hollywood Films With Powerful Female Characters

Generally in movies, the male actors are often given the centre-stage, who take away all the limelight. But, there are a couple of spectacular Hollywood films as well, which not only let female actors to essay unassailable characters but, also leave a mark in the hearts of the masses with their stupendous performances. From Rihanna's Ocean's 8 to Scarlett's Lucy, let's take a look at some popular Hollywood films which showcase strong female cast.

Hollywood Films With Strong Portrayal Of Female Characters

1. Ocean's 8

Helmed by Filmmaker Gary Ross, Rihanna's Ocean's 8 is a true-blue example of a mainstream commercial film featuring a strong female cast. Rihanna essayed the role of Nine Ball in Ocean's 8. Her character is fierce, independent, and very moody. Rihanna played the role of a security hacker in Ocean's 8\, who sure knows how to do her job. Apart from her Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett also played pivotal roles in Ocean's 8, which is a must-watch for all Rihanna's fans.

2. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is an indispensable part of the Avengers franchise. Brie Larson essayed the role of Carol Danvers with utmost conviction and dedication. Brie not only looked her part but, performed her action sequences in the most heroic manner. Co-directed by the dynamic duo of Anna Bodena and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is a brilliant film showcasing a strong woman in the most prodigious way.

3. Isn't It Romantic

Isn't It Romantic is yet another fantastic woman-centric film, which deals with the issue of body-shaming. A romantic-drama with a twist, starring Rebel Wilson in the lead role. Rebel plays the role of an average unnoticed obese architect. Her life transforms miraculously when she is knocked out by a burglar. With effortless performance and a good storyline, Isn't It Romantic is a good movie to invest you're time in. Priyanka Chopra too has a meaty role in the movie.

4. Lucy

Lucy starring the much-celebrated actor Scarlett Johansson is a high-octane action-thriller, with a surreal story plot. Scarlett has carried the entire movie on her shoulders in the most flattering way. From action scenes to dialogue delivery, the Avengers star has done it all. Directed by filmmaker Luc Besson, Lucy is about a woman who is able to access her brain completely, which gives her some majestic powers.

5. Charlie's Angels

When one thinks about a film with powerful performances by the female cast, name of the iconic Charlie's Angels definitely crosses one's mind. A story about three female undercover agents, who fight the evil to save the world in the most outlandish manner. Packed with all the necessary elements of a cult film, Charlie's Angels featuring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu totally deserves a place in this list.

