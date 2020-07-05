The Famous Maltese Falcon Statue Seen In 'OUATIH' Actually Owned By Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest actors in the world. The Titanic star outshines himself with every film he does. That's what exactly happened when he featured in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in 2019. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, the Comedy-Drama film was warmly received by both critics and the audience. Leonardo shared screen space with Brad Pitt in the blockbuster film. Even though there are a lot of riveting facts about this Leonardo DiCaprio movie, an interesting one is related to the famous Maltese Falcon statue. Read ahead to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio and The Maltese Falcon statue connection

As Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is based in the 1960s, the makers of this movie took exceptional care of every tiny detail. Be it the costumes, automobiles, or statues used in the film. In an important scene in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, Margot Robbie, who essayed the role of Sharon Tate visits a bookstore, wherein she's unable to resist looking closely at Maltese Falcon statue.

The Maltese Falcon statue that Sharon Tate's character stares at is actually the real one. The famous Falcon statue from the cult-classic of 1941 The Maltese Falcon has an entire history attached to itself. As a matter of fact, the Falcon statue is counted amongst the most sought after work of art across the globe. But did you know that the current owner of this celebrated Maltese Falcon statue is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio!

In the year 2010, Leonardo Leonardo DiCaprio participated in a bid, which auctioned the Falcon statue. The Wolf of Wall Street actor was so intrigued by the mysterious case of the Falcon statue, that he made a huge bid of $325,000 as per reports, and won it as well. Leonardo DiCaprio paid a whopping sum of to purchase the Maltese Falcon statue. Hence, for the Margot Robbie's bookstore scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he offered the makers of the film to use the original Falcon piece instead of a replica.

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Rick Dalton in the Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Bankrolled by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Quentin Tarantino himself. His character in the movie is that of a talented actor, who's struggling to regain his popularity and golden days in Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio was also nominated for the Academy Award in the 'Best Actor' category for his marvelous performance in the film. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood minted 37.43 crores USD at the BO.

