Robert De Niro Becomes Father For The 7th Time At 79, Actor Makes Big Revelation

Robert De Niro has welcomed baby number 7 at the age of 79. The actor spilled the beans on the same in a media interaction about his latest film About My Father. De Niro also went on to share more details about his new tryst with fatherhood.

Robert De Niro is now a father to 7

The actor's interview with ET Canada witnessed a candid yet important revelation the veteran Hollywood actor made as he discussed parenting, all in lieu of his upcoming film About My Father. While on the topic of parenting and laying down rules for children, the interviewer asked De Niro about his 6 children. The Irishman actor was quick to correct the interviewer saying, "Seven, actually...I just had a baby". However, the tight-lipped actor revealed no more. Though the interview continued as usual, Robert De Niro now being a father of not 6 but 7, was a surprise to fans of the actor.

Robert De Niro on his parenting style

Robert De Niro revealed how though he does not like the idea of "laying down the law" with children, it eventually always comes down to it. He shared how being strict with the kids is sometimes necessary and this this need comes from attempting to always do right by them. He also revealed how giving children the benefit of doubt was a situational decision.

Robert's family of 7

Robert De Niro has 6 children, which has now been revealed to be 7 after the actor shared the happy news candidly. He shares 2 children with first wife Diahnne Abbott - Drena, 51 and Rapahel, 46. He shares twins Julian and Aron, 27, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. Robert shares son Elliot, 24 and daughter, Helen Grace, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro was last seen in film Savage Salvation in 2022. He also starred in Amsterdam in the same year. De Niro will be seen in Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon, along with Leonardo DiCaprio which is all set for a world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. He is currently on a round of interviews for his upcoming film, About My Father, also releasing this year.