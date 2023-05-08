Soong Joong-Ki Unveils Hopeless Poster Ahead Of Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Hopeless stars Song Joong-Ki, Hong Xa Bin and others have been invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year for their upcoming movie's premiere. The film will be screened and presented under the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2023. After being invited to the Cannes, Plus M Entertainment released an International poster of the film.

The overseas poster of Hopeless featured two men -- Yeon Guy and Chi Geon. While Yeon Gyu is a teenage boy who has no one to lean on, Chi Geon is a man who has lived in the world according to his wishes. The role of Chi Geon is played by Joong-Ki and the character of Yeon Gyu is essayed by Xa Bin. Hopeless will be released in Korea later this year.

Soon after the poster was released, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan of Joong-Ki wrote, "You are an excellent actor, congratulations on your new work Oppa, it will be a success @hi_songjoongki," while another fan commented, "I know you put your heart and soul into this movie. Can’t wait to see it. Hoping also for your fabulous look as you walk the red carpet in Cannes." Check out the poster of Hopeless below.

More about Hopeless

Hopeless is a film that revolves around the lives of those who need hope to live. The plot of the film follows the life of Yeon Gyu who wishes to escape the brutal reality of life as his stepfather keeps abusing him and his mother. However, in his attempt to escape reality, he crosses paths with Chi Geon, who is the leader of an underworld organisation. After the two meet, Yeon Gyu becomes an integral part of Chi Geon's crew. The Cannes Film Festival described the film in its logline, which read, "In order to escape from hell they become a part of it."