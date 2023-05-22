Robert De Niro Calls His Character In Martin Scorsese's Next ‘same Kind Of Evil As Trump'?

Robert De Niro is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor lambasted the former President of America, Donald Trump in a media interaction. According to Variety, De Niro called him the ‘banality of evil’ and a ‘stupid guy. He also took a dig at Trump supporters labelling them ‘insane’ for believing in him.

During a press conference at Cannes, when asked about his character in Martin Scorsese’s movie, De Niro said, “It’s the banality of evil. It’s the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about. but I’m not going to say the name. That guy is stupid. Imagine if you’re smart. Even Hale was smart in many ways.”

Lily Gladstone, who plays Osage tribe member Mollie Burkhart, made the observation that Osage people went to attend William Hale's funeral despite his role in the savage killings of tribal members. In response to that sort of mindless commitment to "evil" men, De Niro once more invoked Trump. “There are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

More about Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is the cinematic adaptation of the David Grann novel by the same name. The film is slated to open in theatres on October 6 and has a lengthy runtime of 206 minutes. It’s based on the FBI investigation of a number of murders of Native Americans taking place in 1920s Oklahoma. The film features stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plimons, William Belleau, Michael Abbot Jr., Jack White, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means and more.

It comes from writer-director Martin Scorsese. He has previously collaborated with De Niro in several films such as Raging Bull, Cape Fear, Taxi Driver and more. Killers of the Flower Moon will also mark the first time since 1993 when De Niro and DiCaprio will be seen sharing the screen together. They were previously together in the film This Boy’s Life.