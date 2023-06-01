Robert De Niro 'very Happy' About The Godfather Co-star Al Pacino Expecting Fourth Baby

Robert De Niro extended his heartfelt congratulations to Al Pacino after news surfaced that the latter is all set to welcome his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Pacino's (83) 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant. On this occasion, De Niro, who is a contemporary of Pacino in Hollywood, said that he was very happy for his The Irishman co-star. The news came weeks De Niro, 79, revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

When asked how fatherhood was going for him, De Niro brought up Pacino and said “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him. Reflecting on his own joy on becoming father later in life, De Niro added, "It feels great. It feels great, yeah." De Niro has six other children, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Al Pacino to welcome fourth child

Scarface actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California. An internatioonal publication shared that Pacino's bundle of joy will join his three other children. He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

On the work front, Pacino featured in the 2021 release House of Gucci as Aldo Gucci. He shared the screen with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and other actors. The movie received a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards, but did not win.