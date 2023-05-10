Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child: A Look Back At Actor’s Relationships And Children

Robert De Niro recently became father for the 7th time. The Godfather II star had a child with his rumoured girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. However, not much is known about the actor’s 7th child. Here’s some information about the veteran actor’s children and relationships.

Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott’s marriage

From his first marriage with Diahnne Abbott, Robert De Niro became father to Drena and Raphael. As per US Weekly, Drena is an actress, model and disc jockey while Raphael is a real estate broker. Raphael is married to the stylist Hannah Carnes.

Thinking about Robert DeNiro and Diahnne Abbott in the 70s pic.twitter.com/YOaSc3zNZD — jen🎬 (@cinephilejen) November 26, 2020

Robert DeNiro’s relationship with Toukie Smith

With his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, Robert De Niro had twin children Aaron and Julian. Aaron has been particularly absent from the public eye. However, Julian popularly appeared in the 2016 film In Dubious Battle and the TV show First Lady.

Robert DeNiro’s marriage with Grace Hightower

During his time being married to Grace Hightower for more than two decades, he became a father to two children Elliot and Helen. Elliot has autism but this has not stopped gaining achievements. He performed noticeably at the Special Olympics as a tennis player. Helen, on the other hand, was conceived via surrogacy and has remained away from the limelight.

Tony Bennett, Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower at a private listening session of 'Cheek To Cheek' in NYC today. pic.twitter.com/xWaZvNZpe5 — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) May 13, 2014

This is Robert deniro's family ... The more you know.. pic.twitter.com/vLDsZeGU0y — Korey Posillico (@Kpkilllaa) February 10, 2016

De Niro and Hightower announced that they were getting divorced in 2018. The Goodfellas actor said in a statement released to the press at the time, “We are entering a period of transition in our relationship, which is a difficult but constructive process. I honour Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting”. Robert is reportedly dating Tiffany Chen. Meanwhile on the work front, he is also slated to appear in Martin Scorsese's directorial Killers of the Flower Moon, which also features Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.