Robert Downey Jr., Brad Pitt, And Other Celebs Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Hollywood accounts for serving the audience with iconic movies, fashionable looks, and an inspiration to live free, live young. Hollywood stars are icons and idols for billions and billions of people because of their excellent acting skills and impeccable looks. While talking about looks and beauties, the international film community has many actors who have been working in movies for decades yet they have not lost their charm. Some actors seem like they are ageing backwards making their fans drool over their looks. Here are three Hollywood actors who are ageing like fine wine.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is known for his charming personality and an enticing sense of humour. RDJ has played many iconic characters like Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes, and more. He was born on April 4, 1965, and is now 54 years old. Even after being in his 50's, Robert Downey Jr. looks incredibly young and heartwarming. One can hardly call him ageing.

Brad Pitt

When it comes to charming Hollywood actors, one can never forget Brad Pitt. Since his debut and until now, he is still a dream man and a crush for many. At the age of 52, Brad Pitt has maintained his persona of being eye candy, and he certainly will be for a long time. Brad Pitt is now an eligible bachelor making him even more irresistible.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is amongst the most handsome personalities worldwide. Known for his outstanding acting in many movies like The Matrix, John Wick and more, he is unstoppable. Where his growth as an actor is unstoppable, Keanu certainly seems like he has stopped time when it comes to ageing. Fans consider him as a vampire who does not age.

