'Dolittle' Fans Review: Netizens Call Robert Downey Jr. Starrer 'average'

Robert Downey Jr. is seen on the big screen in a fantasy adventure comedy film Dolittle, playing the titular role. It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting. Alongside him, the film stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action roles. The film has recently released in theatres, read to know what audience says about it.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Shares A Video On 'Dolittle' Becoming #1 In Korea; See It Here

Dolittle reviews

#Dolittle [3/5] : A fun movie..



@RobertDowneyJr 's presence and how he talks and interacts with animals is entertaining..



A good time pass movie for the whole family, especially for the kids..



U can watch it in English or the Tamil dubbed version is also good.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020

1st Words on #Dolittle: Baffling, expensive misfire raises all sorts of questions about its production & the intentions & decisions behind it. The final product is bizarre, despite the occasional stray charming moment, which still might be just enough for kids. #WordsAboutMovies pic.twitter.com/OltXwj65Cu — Words About Movies (@WordsAbtMovies) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Dolittle Trailer Starring Robert Downey Jr. Gives Goosebumps To Fans

I just loved #DolittleMovie. Felt that If I was an actor, I would have acted in this film(If I got a chance). As always RDJ was great. And special mentions to the Yoshi @JohnCena, polar bear was cute. @DolittleMovie #DOLITTLE pic.twitter.com/vuszbAlXu7 — JAGADEESVARRAJ (@JAGADEESVARRAJ) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Starrer 'Dolittle' Does Very Little On Rotten Tomatoes With 13% Rating

#DOLITTLE is too little in terms of Entertainment.

Forget about the thin storyline, the first thing we expect on a kids friendly Adventure movie is Fun & Entertainment but Dolittle doesn't live up to it from the very beginning. Has its moments here & there but falls short. — Point_Of_View (@NammaOoruReview) January 17, 2020

#DolittleReview : 2.5/5



Mediocre Film that delivers limited Entertainment - Robert Downey Jr's Performance is a treat to watch but the film is just average overall !! Could have been a lot better !!#Dolittle #RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/z7cizssHFp — Movie Reviews Blog (@MovieReviewsBlg) January 17, 2020

#MovieReview: #DOLITTLE



RDJ's spectacular & well intentioned film 'Dolittle' offers 'little' in terms of entertainment. It feels like a half baked product. Not bad, but not good either. Expected so much from this film. It's an Average watch.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️1/2#DolittleReview pic.twitter.com/PQDq54XyTf — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Selena Gomez Poses With Robert Downey Jr And Tom Holland At 'Dolittle' Premiere, See Pics

Doctor Dolittle is known for having the ability to talk to animals. The animals are animated in the film and voiced by Hollywood celebrities. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard. It is directed by Stephan Gaghan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.