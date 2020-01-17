The Debate
'Dolittle' Fans Review: Netizens Call Robert Downey Jr. Starrer 'average'

Hollywood News

'Dolittle' fans review are in as the film has recently hit the theatres. It stars Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. Read to know what the fans say about it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dolittle fans review

Robert Downey Jr. is seen on the big screen in a fantasy adventure comedy film Dolittle, playing the titular role. It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting. Alongside him, the film stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action roles. The film has recently released in theatres, read to know what audience says about it.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Shares A Video On 'Dolittle' Becoming #1 In Korea; See It Here

Dolittle reviews

Also Read | Dolittle Trailer Starring Robert Downey Jr. Gives Goosebumps To Fans

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Starrer 'Dolittle' Does Very Little On Rotten Tomatoes With 13% Rating

Also Read | Selena Gomez Poses With Robert Downey Jr And Tom Holland At 'Dolittle' Premiere, See Pics

Doctor Dolittle is known for having the ability to talk to animals. The animals are animated in the film and voiced by Hollywood celebrities. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard. It is directed by Stephan Gaghan.

 

 

