Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt Stopping To Watch Her Speech At SAG Awards Was 'sweet'

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt standing backstage and watching her acceptance speech at the SAG awards as a 'sweet' gesture. According to reports, the Derailed actor said that everyone had grown up together, adding that it felt like a fun night to celebrate thing and cheer everybody.

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1iVYp3EqMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt win big at SAG awards

Jennifer Aniston bagged an award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a Drama Series category for The Morning Show. Brad Pitt won an award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Quentin Tarantino helmed Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt's sweet gesture sent the internet into a frenzy and a few people were divided on the relationship that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston now share.

Exes can be friends. — authentic paint (@authenticpaint) January 20, 2020

Angelina Jolie is better — Bar t t tender (@fentyb00ty) January 20, 2020

please stop shipping them. they’re friends. that’s only it. — sammy (@captainslave) January 20, 2020

She deserves better than him — 🎭🌺 (@sad_beautiful_) January 20, 2020

A rollercoaster relationship

Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt have had a roller coaster of a relationship over the years. The duo has confirmed to be just friends with each other, according to an entertainment portal. The couple were even spotted on several occasions together and exchanging pleasantries as they greeted each other.

The duo was spotted exchanging smiles and having a good time at the SAG award ceremony. Brad and Jennifer even went on to win awards for their respective categories. In the acceptance speech, Brad took a dig at himself and his failed marriages which cracked everyone up at the event. The camera panned to Jen who was also seen laughing at this joke. The two also shared a brief moment after the ceremony and were seen smiling and exchanging a brief conversation with each other.

During the Golden Globes awards this year, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made the headlines because of Pitt's acceptance speech after winning the Best supporting actor award. During his speech, the Moneyball actor said that he wanted to bring his mother but could not do so because of certain reasons.

#BradPitt: I was gonna bring my mom but I couldn’t cause any woman I stand next too they say I’m dating them ...

*Zooms in on #JenniferAniston’s face* 😂👏🏽 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YsgWPffuQB — Morgan M. Evans (@themizfactor) January 6, 2020

