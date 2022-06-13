Robert Downey Jr. Congratulates Old Friend Johnny Depp Post Trial Win Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was granted USD 15 million in damages from Amber Heard after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife. Post his big win in the defamation trial, several fans, as well as the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's industry friends, congratulated him for the same. Now, as per a report, actor Robert Downey Jr also congratulated Johnny Depp on his legal victory.

Robert Downey congratulates Johnny Depp post his win against Amber Heard

According to a post by New York Post, Robert Downey Jr congratulated Johnny Depp on a FaceTime call post the latter's victory. As per a revelation made by Depp's friend Josh Richman, the FaceTime conversation took place in front of the former's supporters during a charity event in Los Angeles with Robert telling Johnny, "John, thank God it’s over." A spokesperson for the Mortdecai fame actor confirmed that Downey Jr. faceTimed the former after the verdict was announced.

After Depp's win, many of his industry friends congratulated him online with Greg Ellis, who essayed the role of Lieutenant Commander Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise tweeting, "You all brought that horizon", while The Boys actor Laurie Holden also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins."

#DeppVsHeardverdict - The Jury found Amber Heard guilty on all three counts brought against her by Johnny Depp. In this video, I break down why Amber Heard's op-ed was unanimously decided to be defamatory.https://t.co/SzXB2nIzMx — Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) June 8, 2022

Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 1, 2022

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson celebrated the verdict as she posted a photo of Depp, 58, on Instagram and simply captioned it, “YESSSSS .” Not just Hollywood, but Bollywood also celebrated the Alice In Wonderland actor's win in the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

More about the trial

After his victory in the defamation trial, Depp took to his Instagram handle and released a statement in which he expressed how humbled he is to the jury who gave him his life back. Depp even mentioned that the media threw "false, very serious and criminal allegations" at him, triggering an "endless barrage of hateful content which harmed his career."

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of the Alice in Wonderland actor in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber.

Image: Instagram/@ashleybenson/@robertdowneyjr