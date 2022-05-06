Robert Downey Jr Marks Late Assistant's First Death Anniversary; Hails His 'huge Heart'

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr remembered his personal assistant Jimmy Rich on the latter's first death anniversary on Thursday, May 5.

Dedicating a special post to Rich, Robert shared a trail of candid images and videos of the departed soul and hailed his 'huge heart and profound simplicity'. Jimmy, who passed away in a car accident last year, has worked with him in almost two dozen movies, including every Marvel Studios project.

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on his death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Robert posted a heartfelt compilation of his and Jimmy's moments together and wrote in the caption, "For the 1 year anniversary of Jimmy Rich’s cosmic mic drop, I felt the need to share a glimpse into his lightning wit, huge heart, and at times, profound simplicity." Take a look:

In one of the videos, Jimmy can be seen describing his job. He said, "My drive and my ambition, determination and all that stuff is simply to be service to others. One right-hand man is kind of like your handle. So, what’s the job description? Honestly, there’s no job description.” In another clip, he's asked 'What makes Jimmy ‘Jimmy’?' to which he responds by saying it's a "unique combination."

The Avengers star announced the demise of Rich via his social media handle last year, stating that he had passed away in a “fatal car accident." He added, "This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit." He further offered his condolences to Rich's relatives, friends, and co-workers.

He concluded, "Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

Not just Robert, but Captain America star Chris Evans too expressed shock at his death and mentioned, "I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met.” Other members of the Avengers community like actors, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, among others, also remembered Rich.