Robert Downey Jr Was Supposed To Play THIS Role In MCU Before Iron Man Happened

Robert Downey Jr is most popularly known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in 2008, the movie has completed 15 years of releases and to mark the occasion, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Iron Man director Jon Favreau takes a look back at the star. On the 15th anniversary of Iron Man, the filmmakers discuss its inception and onboarding of the leading man.

Robert Downey Jr is known and associated with Iron Man, but did you know the actor was not intended to play the role initially? Iron Man director Jon Favreau recalled that Downey Jr came to the studio for a role in Doctor Doom or Fantastic Four. He then added that since Downey Jr was already in talks for a movie, everyone knew who he was.

Jon Favreau further revealed that they brought Robert Downey Jr for a screen test for Iron Man. He added that it was during the screen test, they saw “that spark in him” and knew he was ‘perfect’ for the role. The director also revealed that once they finalised Robert Downey Jr. his life became easier as the actor ‘understood the voice of character’.

The Iron Man director also confessed that once Robert Downey Jr was onboard, other actors joined the cast one by one. He said that after they finalised their Iron Man the project had, “become something interesting”. Not just the franchise, Kevin Feige also credited Downey Jr for making the Marvel Cinematic Universe as big as it is at the time.

The Marvel Studios President said, “I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days”. He added, ‘I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you’. He stated that he believes Marvel Studios would not have been the same without Robert Downey Jr or director Kevin Feige.

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr headlines the three Iron Man movies. His Iron Man has also been a key character in Marvel’s Avengers. The character was also featured in a major role in Captain America: Civil War.