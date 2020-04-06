Robert Downey Jr Pens Heartfelt Note For A Friend He Lost To Coronavirus On His Birthday

Robert Downey Jr turned 55 on April 4, 2020, and he is one of the most loved stars of Hollywood. On the occasion of RDJ's birthday, his fans took to social media to wish the Ironman star. Many celebs also took their social media to wish him too. But on the occasion of his birthday, Robert Downey Jr took to his Facebook to pen an emotional message.

On his birthday, the actor remembered his friend whom he lost to coronavirus. Take a look at what Robert Downey Jr had to say.

Robert Downey Jr pens a message for a friend he lost to Coronavirus

Robert Downey Jr took to his Facebook to share a picture on his birthday and write a heartfelt message for the person he lost to the deadly virus. In the post, he was seen sporting a hat, a mask, and gloves to showcase that he is staying home to be safe. He sported a blue sweatshirt in the picture. Take a look at it here.

In the caption of this picture, Robert Downey Jr wrote: "First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated..

Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve , mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal.. When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen..

Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y’all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time? Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn’t agree more with her wisdom on the matter “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you“ I'll check back soon Until then, stay; Safe Optimistic Vigilant And maybe most importantly- Connected RDJ".

Here are some celebrities who wished Robert Downey Jr

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

