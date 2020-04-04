Mark Ruffalo Send Virtual Hugs To Robert Downey Jr. On His Birthday With 'Avengers' Twist

The Incredible Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared the sweetest birthday wish for his friend and Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr. on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Saturday, April 4. Ruffalo took to Instagram and shared an endearing picture of himself hugging Downey Jr. who played Tony Stark in the Marvel movies and wrote the most famous line from their last film Avengers: Endgame in the birthday wish. He wrote in the caption, "Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man.".

Have a look:

Mark sent virtual hugs for his friend as it isn't possible for them to meet during the self-quarantine period amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The deadly pandemic has claimed more than 59,000 lives all across the world with more than 11.6 lakh confirmed cases of the infection.

Giving the current global situation an Avengers twist, Mark Ruffalo had posted an interesting picture earlier this week where all the Avengers were dressed like healthcare workers on the battlefield. He captioned the post, "Heroes are assembling every day. Thank the healthcare worker in your life today. ".

Have a look:

Mark was also a part of the group of celebrities, headlined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, trying to spread some cheer by singing a cover of John Lennon's 'Imagine'. The cover was inspired by a video of an Italian trumpeter playing the song in his balcony.

In the video, Gadot was joined by Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and others.

Have a look:

