Robert Downey Jr. Is Willing To Don Iron Man Suit Again, But There's A Catch

Hollywood News

Robert Downey Jr. may come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe & reprise his role of Iron Man but has two specific demands. Read more to know what he wants.

robert downey jr.

After playing Iron Man for 11 years, Robert Downey Jr. has become synonymous with the character and is one of the most beloved stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of Iron Man comics even felt that RDJ had successfully incorporated the essence of this comic book character in his portrayal of the same. He played the role of Iron Man for the first time in the 2008 film of the same name, and the end to his reign came with the 2019 superhero flick Avengers: Endgame.

While his story seemed to have ended, rumors were doing the rounds that Robert Downey Jr. is seriously considering to return to the MCU in the near future. This has given some hopes to Marvel fans. However, there is a catch. Read on to know more about what RDJ had to say:  

Robert Downey Jr. considers returning to the MCU as Iron Man but…

According to reports, Robert Downey Jr. is ready to join the MCU again and reprise his role as Iron Man, but he has two conditions. Robert Downey Jr. wants a huge remuneration and also wants Gwyneth Paltrow to return to MCU. She played the role of Pepper Pots in the MCU, wife to RDJ’s Iron Man. The Dolittle actor stated that her character is important for Iron Man. Nothing has been made official yet about Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU so far, but if reports are to be believed, fans will get to see more of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, in the coming phases of MCU.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Robert Downey Jr. was last seen in Dolittle as Doctor Dolittle, the titular character of the film. It is a reboot to the original Dolittle film. RDJ’s Dolittle has been directed by Stephen Gaghan. The movie failed to impress the audience at the box office and received mix reviews from the critics. Here is a trailer of the film: 

