Robert Downey Jr To Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe With Captain America 4?

Robert Downey Jr. exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2019 with the ensemble superhero flick, Avengers: Endgame. His character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, sacrificed himself in order to bring down Thanos (Josh Brolin), which ensured the safekeeping of Earth, if not the universe. Now, there are reports that Downey Jr. could be returning as Tony Stark in Captain America 4.

What’s cooking?

Captain America 4 is set to be the next chapter in the superhero’s legacy. While actor Chris Evans played the role in the last three films and in the MCU in general, his character also called it quits in Avengers: Endgame. The Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which featured Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, detailed how Sam Wilson (Mackie) worked his way up to become Captain America.

(A poster for Falcon and the Winter Soldier featuring Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter | Image: falconandthewintersoldier/Instagram)

Officially titled Captain America: Brave New World, the film also features Indiana Jones/Star Wars actor Harrison Ford. Moreover, Tim Blake Nelson, who was introduced/last seen as Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk (2008), also makes his comeback. Even Robert Downey Jr. might fit into the story somehow.

Who’s saying what?

Author Nawar Shora took to LinkedIn and explained what he found out after a conversation with a security guard at the film’s Washington D.C. film set. The security guard told him, “Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of supercars.” Moreover, rumours of the 58-year-old star being involved in Captain America 4 have been around for a while.

(Nawar Shora on possible Iron Man/RDJ appearance in Captain America: Brave New World)

The Iron Man star will be next seen in Oppenheimer, which also features a major ensemble cast. The film releases on July 21, 2023. Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World is slated to release on July 26, 2024.