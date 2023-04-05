Robert Downey Jr Turns Nostalgic On 58th Birthday, Shares Throwback Video

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 58th birthday on Tuesday (April 4). To commemorate the occasion, the actor shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle. Downey Jr. extended his gratitude to everyone who had a role in his life over the previous year. The shared video clip had a glimpse of his birthday celebrations and other nice experiences he had witnessed since his last birthday.

The video begins as a birthday cake with candles is delivered to the group of people gathered around Downey at the dining table. After the birthday cake is placed on the table, the video transitions into a montage of other occasions, starting with a mention of his upcoming Christopher Nolan picture Oppenheimer. Downey will be playing Lewis Strauss, the former head of the US Atomic Energy Commission in the film.

RDJ also made a point to recognise his wife Susan Downey and children, who continue to play a significant role in his life. Finally, he added a sweet film of him riding a kid's toy to the conclusion of the video and added a heartfelt message that said, "After all these years I must simply say. One day, I wish to never grow up. He captioned the video, “57 you’ve been too kind, with deep gratitude I shall rewind..”

Robert Downey Jr. MCU career

Robert Downey Jr. became a front-runner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his appearance in 2008’s Iron Man. The film featured him as the billionaire playboy Tony Stark, who develops his Iron Man suit after being captured by militants from the Ten Rings. The film was a massive success in both critical and commercial aspects.

Subsequently, Robert Downey Jr. returned for the role in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. His trajectory in the MCU ended with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which featured the superhero using all his might to bring back everyone who had been snapped away by Thanos. After his heroic sacrifice at the end of the film, there is speculation that the star might return for the 2026 film Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately, no official announcement has yet been made.