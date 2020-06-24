Robert Pattinson Says Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Is 'the Greatest Plate-spinning Trick'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Robert Pattinson spoke about his upcoming movie Tenet and called the movie, ‘the greatest plate-spinning trick’ ever. Recalling his first experience of reading Christopher Nolan’s ‘top-secret project’, Robert Pattinson revealed that the movie had no genre and it constantly morphs into different genres at certain points, which is very unexpected. Adding to the same, Robert revealed that "it’s spinning two, three plates together to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sorts of gets frightening".

Speaking about the film's script, Robert recalled the first time he read the script and remarked that he was overwhelmed by its ingenuity. Adding to the same, Robert revealed that the basic premise of certain scenes is so complicated to understand, that the idea of actually shooting them seemed ‘totally impossible’. The actor also spoke about the scripts' engineering and called it a 'magic trick'.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp’s much-anticipated film, Waiting For The Barbarians will now get a digital release in the US. The makers have reportedly come to this decision due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. If the reports are to be believed, Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Ciro Guerra’s feature film Waiting for the Barbarians, which stars Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi in the leading roles. Reportedly, Goldwyn said the film was originally slated for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be now released on digital platforms in August. The decision was taken due to the uncertainty on the reopening of theatres, as the country still fights Coronavirus.

All about Tenet

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the leading roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

