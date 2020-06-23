Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost 'Tenet' By Asking For Chocolates From Christopher Nolan

Tenet is a much-anticipated upcoming film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Pattinson plays a pivotal character in the movie, though he almost lost the role during his first meet with the director. Read to know more.

Robert Pattinson thought he messed up Tenet first meet

In an interview with a magazine, Robert Pattinson explained how he landed a role in Tenet. He said that he was in London at the beginning of last year and had kind of “absolutely nothing” going. So, he was panicking about that, then out of nowhere, he received a call from Christopher Nolan asking the actor to come to Los Angeles.

Pattinson mentioned that he went to meet the filmmaker, and they kind of talked for three hours, and he had no idea what he was meeting for, what the subject is. The Lighthouse star stated that he was actually going back through Nolan’s filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, the Inception director finally said in the last two minutes, 'So, I've been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?’

Robert Pattinson added that there was a pack of chocolates on the table. As Christopher Nolan asked him to come back for a script read, he had a “massive blood sugar drop” by the end of the conversation. The actor recalled that he thought he was going to pass out because they have been talking so much. He was trying to concentrate so much. Pattinson noted that he finally asked for one of the chocolates and Nolan immediately ended the meeting. The Twilight star thought that he messed up the chance for starring in the acclaimed filmmaker’s project. However, things turned out well as he landed the role.

In a recent interview with a daily, Christopher Nolan talked about Robert Pattinson’s character in Tenet. He said that Pattison plays a character called Neil in the film, or they think it might be called Neil as one never really knows what is going on with these identities. The filmmaker mentioned that Neil is the very definition of a fantastic supporting character. He is a very important character in Tenet, but he is very much in support of John David Washington’s character.

Tenet will show a secret agent who is tasked with preventing World War III. He would do it with the help of “time invasion” as mentioned in the trailer. The movie was scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, but has been postponed. Tenet will now hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

