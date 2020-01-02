Robert Pattinson Becoming The New ‘Batman’ Left The Fans Into A Frenzy In 2019

One cannot deny that the year 2019 saw many celebrities making headlines because of their personal and professional life. One of them was definitelyTwilight actor Robert Pattinson. All hell broke loose when it was announced that Robert will become the new Batman. The entire fandom was also sent into a frenzy. Reportedly, fans had mixed reactions on the news of Robert Pattinson essaying the role of Batman. Since then, he also went on to make several revelations about the film. The movie will be helmed by Matt Reeves. The film will be titled as, The Batman and will hit the theatres in the year 2021.

Robert revealed that The Batman is not a superhero film

The movie is expected to be the first in the Batman trilogy. Ever since the announcement, the fans were eager to know about the much-awaited film. In a recent interview with an esteemed talk show, Robert revealed that the film is not a typical superhero film. He further added that one should have some magical powers to become a superhero. The Lighthouse actor further revealed about the character in an interview with a publication. Robert had revealed that he feels that Batman is not a hero. He further added that he is a complicated character.

Robert said that The Batman will not attract the same level of craze like The Twilight

He also added that he will never be able to play a real hero and that there should be something wrong with it. He also made an unusual revelation that this is because one of his eyes is smaller than the other. It is not a hidden fact that Robert rose to fame by playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. However in an interview with a publication, Edward had revealed that he does not think the Batman films will garner the same level of attraction like the Twilight movies. He also said that he feels that the response to the Twilight films was all very sudden. The Batman will also mark Robert's return to the mainstream films.

