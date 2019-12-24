Batman Star Robert Pattinson In Next 'Guardians' Movie? Director James Gunn Clears The Air

Batman has become the most anticipated DC Extended Universe film after news of Twilight star Robert Pattinson donning the cape made the headlines. The actor recently spoke to a leading international publication about his alternate career choice had he not been roped in to play the caped crusader.

Meanwhile, rumours about Robert Pattinson joining the Marvel Universe with a role in their upcoming MCU Phase 4 film Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, the director of the film James Gunn reportedly took to social media on Monday and cleared the air by confirming that the Batman actor will not be a part of the Marvel universe in the upcoming film.

In response to a fan's query about the inclusion of Robert Pattinson in the film, James Gunn stated that the rumors are definitely not true. Check out Gunn's Gingerbread Groot cake post and the comments on it

James Gunn has previously stated that he is scheduled to begin filming for the third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy after finishing the second installment of the DCEU movie The Suicide Squad. The director also replied to a question about the probable release date of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 by saying "I won’t start filming for a year or so".

These confirmations from James Gunn are enough to send all the Marvel fans into a frenzy of anticipation for everything that the MCU has to offer in the upcoming years.

Recent developments in the Marvel universe

In March, Disney Inc. reinstated Gunn as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 almost a year after he was fired by the Marvel Studios' parent company when his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

At an event last month, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who plays the role of Nebula, said that the entire crew of the film is happy to have Gunn back as the director of the third installment in the superhero franchise. The film is tentatively scheduled to release in the year 2022.

