Robert Pattinson Already Has A Backup Plan If 'The Batman' Fails To Woo Audiences

Robert Pattinson seems to be nervous to step into the shoes of Batman. The actor, in an interview with a leading daily, shared his thoughts about playing the role in the movie. The role will be Pattinson's most high profile role in his career.

Robert Pattinson's backup plan

The actor, in the interview, talked about how he sought for The Batman because he felt a connection towards it. He talked about how he wanted to the role as it has a power that attracts everyone towards it. He called it an unidentifiable power. According to reports, Pattinson is sick of answering questions related to the movie; he just wants to get on with its filming.

Pattinson further shared that he now remembers how it feels like to talk about a movie where expectations attached to it are huge. He mentioned how people believe one to be idiot no matter what they say about the film. He said that all this is before he even started the movie. Pattinson also revealed that he is a harsher critic of himself and so people do not need to worry about him.

Trying to lighten the mood, Robert joked that if The Batman fails to live up to the sky-high expectations of the fans, he will turn to adult movies. Then he quickly added that he will only act in arthouse adult movies.

Before The Batman's release, Robert Pattinson will be seen in the movie Tenet. This will mark his first studio movie after seven years, with his last movie being the Twilight series in 2012. He has been working on independent films like Damsel, Maps to the Stars, Queen of the Desert, Cosmopolis and Good Time in the meantime.

The Batman will be directed by Matt Reeves. It will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021. Reportedly, the production for the same is all set to begin in the first half of 2020.

