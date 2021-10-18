Ron’s Gone Wrong Trailer: Ron’s Hilarious Malfunctions In The Animated Film Is Unmissable

Makers of the upcoming much-awaited film Ron’s Gone Wrong have finally shared the trailer. The film’s story is a touching & hilarious one that looks at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot. The film is slated to hit the screens across India on October 29. The clip features the B-Bot's (Ron) hilarious malfunctions that lead to an action-packed journey via which the boy (Barney) and robot understand the true meaning of friendship.

Ron’s Gone Wrong stars an ensemble cast, including Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca. The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) will also have his new single “Sunshine” as part of the film.

Ron’s Gone Wrong's animated trailer is out

The film essays the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box”. Ron’s hilarious malfunctions in today's social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

The official Instagram page of the film also shared a video while piquing the curiosity of the fans. “This Friday it’s finally time to meet Ron! @RonsGoneWrongMovie in theaters October 22. Get tickets now: bit.ly/RonsGoneWrongTix”, the caption of the video read. Ron's Gone Wrong is a 2021 computer-animated science-fiction comedy film directed by Jean-Philippe. Ron's Gone Wrong had its world premiere at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival on October 9, 2021, the same day, the film was played during the 36th FICG, Guadalajara International Film Festival.

The film is slated to hit the Indian theatres on October 29, 2021, right after marking its release in the United Kingdom and the US on October 15 and October 22 respectively. The script, which has been written by Peter Baynham and Smith, focuses on the unhealthy and overarching dependence on social media. The film's music score has been composed by Henry Jackman.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ronsgonewrongmovie