Is Ryan Gosling 'too Old' To Play Ken In Barbie? Priyanka Chopra Weighs In

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Ryan Gosling's casting as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. The acclaimed actor, known for her role in The Citadel, was questioned about Gosling's age suitability for the role. And joining the on-going discussion she also expressed her opinion.

Here is a lowdown of the controversy

Chopra joins the conversation surrounding the casting controversy of Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie, as netizens express their concerns over the age gap between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their respective roles as Barbie and Ken. Prior to the release of any teasers or trailers, social media was abuzz with discussions on the topic, with some questioning the suitability of a 42-year-old actor like Gosling playing the youthful Ken doll. Recently, as part of a promotional campaign for her series Citadel, Chopra underwent a polygraph test with Vanity Fair and was posed the question of whether she agrees with the prevailing social media sentiment that Gosling is too old for the role of Ken.The Citadel headliner denied any such claim and said that Ryan Gosling will eternally be one of those guys who are hot.

Priyanka weighs on ‘hateful’ experience on film set

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra has taken a lie detector test as part of a film promotion. In one of the tests conducted by Amazon Prime Video, the 40 year old actor was asked if she has ever acted in a movie that she ‘hated’. Without taking the name of any film, Priyanka agreed and shared that the experience of working on it was ‘hateful’.

Adding more to this, the actor shared that she had to wait hours on set. She also mentioned that she was playing a damsel in distress which she was not. Finally, she was also asked if she likes Bollywood better than Hollywood. To this, Priyanka chose to stay silent.