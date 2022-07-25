Ryan Gosling Has A Hilarious Reply For Fans Criticising His Character Ken In 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling fired back at fans who have been criticising him for his version of Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, the forthcoming romantic comedy film is based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will lead an ensemble cast as Barbie and Ken, respectively.

Despite the general air of excitement surrounding the upcoming film, after Ken aka Ryan Gosling's promotional pictures started doing rounds on social media, it faced a lot of criticism over The Gray Man actor's whole look. The image that went viral on social media saw Gosling donning a denim jacket with cutoff sleeves teamed up with matching denim jeans. What drew netizens' attention was his bleached blonde hair which fueled quick memes on social media. In some of the tweets, netizens trolled the actor for his age, and some didn't like his entire look.

Ryan Gosling como Ken no filme da Barbie pic.twitter.com/uRMcrwmkDw — Coisas e pessoas que todo mundo gosta (@NgmOdeiaIsso) June 16, 2022

Ryan Gosling fires back at fans' criticisms

Reacting to all the criticisms, Gosling, 41, said in an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that those who have been trolling him for his version of Ken must have never played with the Ken toy. He further added that Ken is an "accessory" to barbie.

The Blade Runner 2049 star said, "I was surprised how, you know, some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this. They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken, man. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones."

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Gray Man star mentioned that playing Ken isn't all dreamy and came with a lot of hardships. He noted, "That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think. Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff."

Warner Brothers Pictures earlier dropped Margot Robbie's blonde doll look from the film to announce the release date of the movie. Margot's look from the upcoming Barbie movie garnered a lot of attention as the 31-year-old looked adorable in a blue-coloured outfit teamed up with a similar hairband and she was seen driving a pink convertible while sporting a smile. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on 21 July 2023.

(Image: @NgmOdeiaIsso/Twitter)