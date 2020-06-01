Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200K To NAACP As Protests Across USA Rage Further

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently issued a heartfelt joint statement on their Instagram where they revealed that they have recently made a contribution of $200K tot eh NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The donation was made in the wake of the recent protests around the USA over the tragic murder of George Floyd which ignited a nationwide discussion of police brutality.

The couple has shared a powerful message about the deep-rooted racism which results in violent crimes against the African-American community. Check out Ryan and Blake's joint statement below -

Ryan-Blake's statement

In the statement posted by Blake Lively on her Instagram, the couple has issued a heartfelt message which speaks about racism. The statement read that Ryan and Blake as parents have never worried about preparing their kids for different rules of law, which they might have to face.

After the video of how Georg Floyd died went viral on social media, various people from the African-American community shared videos of how they have to train their kids to communicate with a police officer in order to not face any kind of brutality. Blake and Ryan shared that they cannot imagine feeling that type of fear and have expressed that they feel ashamed to be uninformed about the deeply rooted racism in America.

The statement read furthermore that Ryan and Blake are committed to raising their kids so that they grow up to not adjust to the racist system and do their best to never inflict any pain on another human being, both conscious and unconsciously.

The Hollywood couple believes that it is the least they can do as parents to honour victims like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and every other African-American who lost their lives due to police brutality. It was at the end of their note when they revealed that a donation of $200K was made by them.

Besides this, the note also stated that Ryan and Blake have now pledged to stay educated and vote in every local election. They also pledged to know the positions of school board nominees, sheriffs, mayors and councilpersons about their perspective of justice.

In conclusion, the couple stated that they wish to use their privilege and platform as an ally to support people who have been subjected to failures from the system. Ryan Reynolds also took to his Instagram stories and shared a similar note. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Ryan Reynolds Instagram

