Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Explain How They 'keep It Real' While Parenting

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most followed couples in the entertainment industry. The two love birds have three adorable children named James, Inez, and Betty. According to a recent report by The Talko, the couple follows a bunch of strict rules to ensure smooth parenting with divided work and family time. They have planned the schedule in such a way that they both get to give their best professionally while giving priority to their parenting. The rules also ensure that their three children have a normal childhood, away from the spotlight.

Ryan and Blake’s parenting ways

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively follow a bunch of well-drafted rules to make sure that their children have a normal childhood with minimum inconveniences. According to a report by The Talko, Blake Lively was previously asked about the reasons for keeping the three kids away from the spotlight.

The actor reportedly kept it real and said that she and her husband chose a life with a side effect. Their personal lives are public and their children have not had the opportunity to choose whether they want their personal lives to be in the public or not. She further added that to give the children as much normality as possible, they want kids to have a childhood as they did.

Blake and Ryan also try to keep the kids away from the shutterbugs. They reportedly have a strict rule about maintaining as much privacy as possible. In most instances, the couple is seen covering the faces of their children with an arm or with a piece of cloth.

The couple also has another rule regarding parenting duties. The two stars share all responsibilities regarding parenting, keeping it balanced and less heavy. Ryan Reynolds had spoken about this house rule on the Late Night with Seth Meyers. He said that they generally divide the work unless Blake is just out of labour. In such a case, he does the dirty work as he believes she has done a major part already.

The two actors also have a busy working schedule which needs to be managed correctly. Ryan Reynolds, according to The Talko, had previously claimed that one of them is always present with the children. They do not allow their schedules to overlap so that they can be present parents at all times. If one of them is working, the other one is usually at home, taking care of the kids. They also make it a point to travel in case the shooting schedule is outside New York, where they have been settled for a while.

Image Courtesy: Blake Lively Instagram

