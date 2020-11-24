Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener Board Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds

The Adam Project is an upcoming science-fiction Netflix film. It stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The cast of the movie has been growing as the project moves further in development. Now, it has added two more well-known names to the list.

Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener Joins Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s 'The Adam Project'

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener have joined The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds. Newcomer Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr. have also boarded the project. The previously announced cast includes Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner.

Ryan Reynolds will be playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds and set things right in order to save the future. Mark Ruffalo is set to portray Reynolds’ dad, who is a brilliant physicist. Catherine Keener will be seen as the movie’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Appearing in his first professional project, Walker Scobell will essay the younger self of Reynolds, while Alex Mallari Jr. is the antagonist’s right hand.

The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy. He first collaborated with Ryan Reynolds in the much-anticipated Free Guy movie. The project is bankrolled by Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, Reynold’s Maximum Effort and David Ellison’s Skydance Media. Dana Goldberg and Don Granger also serve as executive producers. The film has commenced its production last week in Vancouver, Canada.

The Adam Project is the first venture for Ryan Reynold’s The Group Effort Initiative. It is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program whose aim is to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions. The initiative is a joint work between Maximum Effort and Blake Lively’s B for Effort.

Ryan Reynolds recently wrapped up filming Netflix film Red Notice, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Mark Ruffalo starred in critical acclaimed I Know This Much Is True, for which he won an Emmy for the best actor in a limited series. Catherine Keener will next appear in The Croods: A New Age, which has an ensemble voice cast including Reynolds and Emma Stone.

