Ryan Reynolds And John Krasinski Turn Into '14-year-olds' While Posing With An Owl

John Krasinski recently featured on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During the episode, the actor revealed that he had attended a birthday party for one of Ryan Reynolds' daughters. John Krasinski then quipped about how he and Ryan Reynolds had a lot more childish fun than the rest of the kids at the party.

John Krasinski reveals how he and Ryan Reynolds turned into '14-year-olds' at a party

Above is a photo that John Krasinski shared online a few months ago. The picture featured Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski posing with an owl between them. Speaking about the photo in the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, John Krasinski joked that the owl understood that they were giving off a very loving male energy and he was digging it. The Office actor then added that he and Ryan Reynolds had turned into 14-year-old boys.

John Krasinski further stated that it was Ryan Reynolds' daughter's birthday, so he and his family travelled to their house to celebrate. There were animals at the party and the kids exploded when they saw the chinchilla. As everyone was enamoured with the chinchilla, the other animals were not being played with. So, Ryan Reynolds and John decided to hang out with an owl at the party.

Krasinski also revealed that he had asked the owl handler if it could scratch their eyeballs out. The guy even told them that it absolutely could and that they should move away. However, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski decided to risk it and took a photo with the owl anyway.

Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in the upcoming action-comedy, Free Guy. The film will star Ryan in the role of a video game NPC who realizes that his world is getting deleted. The movie is set to release on July 3, 2020.

