Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hollywood celebrities have been promoting ways to ensure that the spread of coronavirus is curbed. While many celebrities have been promoting social distancing, others are trying to find out ways to help out. Gossip Girl star Blake Lively on her Instagram account revealed that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds are donating a huge sum to the cause of coronavirus. When FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston got to know about Blake and Ryan’s generous deed, she couldn’t help but praise the couple.

Jennifer Aniston took to her social media and shared a series of stories promoting people to donate for the cause. In the first Instagram story, she wrote about social distancing for people of every age. In the post she wrote what is important to do is to ensure that we help in slowing the spread of the virus. She further wrote it can only be done by staying calm and informed and most importantly by staying indoors and away from crowded places.

In the next post, she shared the post shared by Blake Lively on her Instagram account. The post reads that the couple has donated one million dollars which will equally be split between two organisations that will help feed the needy ones in America as well as Canada. Jennifer Aniston praised both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds by saying that the couple said it perfectly and that there are ways of helping out others even while distancing oneself.

It has been reported that Jennifer Aniston has self-quarantined herself and the shoot of her show The Morning Show Season 2 had to be halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. The entire state of California has been under lockdown after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a lockdown. He tweeted on Monday and urged the people in the state to maximize social distancing.

