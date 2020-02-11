Ryan Reynolds' Five Best Movies Ranked According To Audiences On Rotten Tomatoes

Ryan Reynolds predominantly stars in action-comedy films, which is a genre that suits him well, as proven by his brilliant performances in his recent films, such as Deadpool and 6 Underground. Even when Ryan Reynolds stars in a dud film, he is seldom the cause of its failure and his fans continue to support and praise him. Throughout his career, Ryan has starred in many movies that have failed to impress both critics and fans, but at the same time, he has also featured in several amazing movies that have solidified him as one of the best actors in the comedy and action genres. Here are five of Ryan Reynolds' best films according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Croods

The Croods was a 2013 action-comedy animated film, that starred Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. The movie was about the 'first-ever family road trip', where a prehistoric family was forced out of their cave and had to explore the outside world for the first time. Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Guy in the film, who is a nomad that meets the family during their fun-filled adventure in the stone age. The movie has a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Woman in Gold

While Ryan Reynolds mostly features in action-comedy films, he has also starred in some amazing dramas. The 2015 film, Woman in Gold is one such drama, where Ryan proved that he is a highly versatile actor who is more than capable of playing any role. Woman in Gold is a biographical drama based on the real-life court battle between Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish refugee, and the Government of Austria. The movie shows how Maria fought against the Government to reclaim her aunt's iconic painting, which was stolen from her family by the Nazi's before the beginning of World War 2. The movie has a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is the first live-action film based in the massively loved and popular Pokemon franchise. All the pokemons in the film were beautifully rendered with CGI. Ryan Reynolds played the role of the titular Detective Pikachu, a highly intelligent pokemon who could not only talk to the lead character, Tim Goodman, but was also a great detective who solved the mystery of the missing pokemon. The film has an impressive 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was one of Ryan Reynolds' highest-grossing movies, as pokemon fans across the globe flocked to the theatres to watch the film.

Deadpool 2

The second film in the Deadpool series, Deadpool 2 continued the story of the hilarious fourth-wall-breaking antihero, Slade Wilson. The movie was not as well-received as the first Deadpool film, however, it was still a massive success and was loved by fans and critics alike. Deadpool 2 also introduced Cable, one of Slade Wilson's closest friends, whose serious personality never fails to clash with Deadpool's over the top insanity. The film has an 85% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadpool

2016's Deadpool was the film that truly made Ryan Reynolds a household name. After the disaster that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds personally pitched a solo Deadpool film to the executives at Fox Studios. While he was initially rejected, after a trailer for the movie leaked online, fans clamoured for the release of the film and the studio finally relented. The movie is now the highest-rated Ryan Reynolds' film on Rotten Tomatoes according to audiences, having a score of 90% approval.

