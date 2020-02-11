Ryan Reynolds Introduces A New Simple Hack And Netizens Are Left In Splits

A convenient hack that claims to help fix a broken zip has surfaced the internet so much that it has reached Hollywood. Yes, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has recently shared a short video where a zip that has come off the jacket and is being fixed with a simple hack.

It seems like Ryan Reynolds has waited for this hack all his life, as he shared a ten seconds video on Twitter. In the video, the zip is being put on a household fork before being threaded onto the zipper teeth, allowing the jacket to be zipped up properly again. Check out Ryan Reynolds' tweet here.

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Twitterati reacts to Ryan's post

Soon after the video was posted, netizens had a good laugh to see how stunned Ryan Reynolds was. While one user also said that this hack does not fix the problem, the other users posted some funny memes below the tweet. It seems like fans were not surprised about this simple hack that Ryan introduced them to. Check out a few tweets from netizens.

Yeah, nope. The zipper will still split from the bottom up.

All fun and games till you're running along and, BAM!

All your jelly's hanging out in the breeze for the world to see. pic.twitter.com/neYsSO2XW2 — Tara's theory (@pierre_tara) February 11, 2020

It puts the zipper back on but it doesn't actually fix it. It can be zipped off again and the bottom can also unzip — 🍎Erik 🐝 ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@ayak97) February 11, 2020

OMG, get the fork outta the here! . 😂 — Trishia ♓ Crane 💬🗨️🗯️💭👓🕶️💎🐝 (@crane_trish) February 11, 2020

Image courtesy: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

