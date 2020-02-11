The Debate
Ryan Reynolds Introduces A New Simple Hack And Netizens Are Left In Splits

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds has recently shared a short video about a simple hack which seems to solve several problems. However, this hack did not seem to impress netizens.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
ryan reynolds

A convenient hack that claims to help fix a broken zip has surfaced the internet so much that it has reached Hollywood. Yes, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has recently shared a short video where a zip that has come off the jacket and is being fixed with a simple hack.

It seems like Ryan Reynolds has waited for this hack all his life, as he shared a ten seconds video on Twitter. In the video, the zip is being put on a household fork before being threaded onto the zipper teeth, allowing the jacket to be zipped up properly again. Check out Ryan Reynolds' tweet here.

Twitterati reacts to Ryan's post

Soon after the video was posted, netizens had a good laugh to see how stunned Ryan Reynolds was. While one user also said that this hack does not fix the problem, the other users posted some funny memes below the tweet. It seems like fans were not surprised about this simple hack that Ryan introduced them to. Check out a few tweets from netizens.

 

Image courtesy: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
