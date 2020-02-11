Ryan Reynolds' Hit Sci-fi Movies That Will BLOW YOUR MIND! Know Details

Ryan Reynolds is amongst the most loved actors of the world. One of the main reasons behind his ever-increasing fandom is his lively and humourous off-screen persona. The Deadpool star has been a part of several movies, especially those belonging to the genre of science fictions. His quirky portrayal of characters attracts audiences to the theatres. Take a look at some of the many Ryan Reynolds' marvellous sci-fi movies (other than the Deadpool series and Green Lantern franchise) that have the netizens go binge-watching non-stop.

Ryan Reynolds' list of sci-fi movies

X-Men Origins: The Wolverine

This is the movie where Ryan Reynolds found his career's most iconic character, Deadpool. The movie is based on the origin of Marvel's most celebrated anti-hero Wolverine. Initially, in the movie, Reynolds plays the incredible character of Wade Wilson who is a trained assassin with unimaginable skills of swordsmanship and gunslinger. Later, he is transformed into a deadly and over-powered mutant, Deadpool.

Self/less

Ryan Reynolds tricks the mind with this mind-blowing sci-fi movie that has a distinct storyline. The plot of the movie revolves around a dying real estate mogul who transfers his consciousness into a healthy young body. But, he soon finds out the hidden truth behind the procedure and the company that performed it. Reynolds plays the role of young Damian in the movie.

Life

One of those movies where the two good friends David Jordan and Ryan are seen working together is Life. The actor plays the role of Rory Adams, a popular scientist. The storyline revolves around a team of scientists at the International Space Station, who discover a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and is now coming to threaten the life of every living creature on Earth.

The Nines

Ryan Reynolds rocks the roles of Gary / Gavin Taylor / Gabriel who are indifferent and somehow intertwined to each one. The Nines follows the storyline of three people; a troubled actor, a television showrunner, and an acclaimed videogame designer, who find their lives intertwining in mysterious and unsettling ways. This movie has blown many minds as the story transcends further.

